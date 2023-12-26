General Aviation News

Washington launches Airport Guide photo contest

The cover of the current Airport Guide. (Photo by WSDOT)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Aviation Division is holding a contest to find the cover for the 2024 Washington Airport Guide.

“We want a photo that encapsulates the spirit of aviation in our beautiful state,” state officials noted. “There is so much to love about the varied geography of our state which makes it a great place to fly. Photos should capture what makes flying in Washington so special.”

Send your photo submissions via email to avphotocontest@wsdot.wa.gov by Jan. 8, 2024.

