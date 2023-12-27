EAA’s AeroEducate expands in 2023

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association’s AeroEducate program, an online portal that engages youth, parents and teachers in the world of flight, grew exponentially in 2023, reaching 40,000 registered users, including more than 1,700 teachers and youth leaders, an increase from 3,000 total users in December 2022.

“AeroEducate’s rapid growth in 2023 reflected the program’s improvement and expansion throughout the year,” said Paul Maloy, EAA Director of Education. “The continuous addition of new content in cooperation with our sponsors has reinforced the overall goal of AeroEducate to engage, inspire, and empower young people to see pathways to success in aviation and aerospace.”

AeroEducate’s more than 35,000 student users, ranging in age from five to 18 years old, combined to complete 31,000 activities across the program’s five career areas, EAA officials reported.

The program includes individual do-it-yourself projects, as well as classroom activities, allowing kids to explore aviation in a fun way and learn about multiple aviation career opportunities.

As students complete activities they earn digital achievement badges that can be printed as certificates of accomplishment. Currently, 22 digital badges are available across the program’s four learning levels. Each badge represents a different section of the aviation world. More badges are planned to be introduced as the program develops, EAA officials said.

For more information: AeroEducate.org