New flight academy in works at KEFD

A rendering of the Texas Southern University Flight Academy.

The Houston City Council unanimously approved Houston Airports to use $5.5 million from its Airport Improvement Fund to build the Texas Southern University Flight Academy at Ellington Airport (KEFD).

The two-acre facility will feature:

24,000 square foot aircraft hangar

11,000 square feet of aircraft apron

4,200 square feet of office and training/classroom space

8,000 gallon above-ground aviation fuel tank

Vehicle parking

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2024 with a completion date anticipated in May 2025, according to university officials.

In May 2023, Houston City Council approved a memorandum of agreement that spans five years between Houston Airports and Texas Southern University for the education facility.

“Houston Airports is a proud partner of TSU as it educates and inspires the next generation of pilots, mechanics and air traffic controllers,” said Mario Diaz, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. “From training pilots during World War I, and NASA astronauts as they prepared to step on the moon, to now training the next generation of aviation professionals, Ellington Airport continues to play a crucial role in Houston’s aviation history.”

Earlier this year, TSU expanded its flight training fleet at Ellington Airport with the addition of a new Cessna 172. The university now has nine aircraft in its fleet.

TSU also has a virtual airport laboratory that allows training of Air Traffic Controllers, pilots, and airport officers, university officials noted.