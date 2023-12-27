Picture of the Day: Into clear air

Victor Vogel, MD, CFI, CFI-I submitted this photo and note: “In a Cirrus SR22 on an IFR flight plan from Norfolk, Virginia, to Selinsgrove, Pennsylvana. We just descended out of icing conditions at 7,000 feet MSL to clear air at 6,000 feet MSL over Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and the Susquehanna River. A smooth ride.”

