Young Eagles tops 57,000 flights in 2023

Pilot Rusty Eichorn’s 499 and 500th Young Eagles, the Cargill sisters, Quinn and Caroline. (Photo courtesy Rusty Eichorn)

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program continued its post-pandemic recovery in 2023, as more than 57,000 young people received flights from volunteer pilots as of Dec. 17, 2023, the 120th anniversary of the first flight by the Wright brothers.

These flights were all made possible by 4,493 pilots from 616 different EAA chapters who volunteered their time to help.

This is the highest yearly total before the pandemic, when 60,142 kids were flown in 2019.

“Getting the annual total of Young Eagle flights closer to pre-pandemic levels was a primary goal for the program this year and we are especially gratified for the more than 1,000 volunteer pilots flying Young Eagles for the first time,” said David Leiting, EAA Eagles Program Manager. “Our network of pilots and chapters have made this possible through singular flights, or by organizing Young Eagles rallies for their local communities to participate.”

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 also saw the conclusion of the 30-for-30 challenge, marking the yearlong celebration of Young Eagles’ 30th anniversary. There were 477 pilots who completed the challenge to fly 30 Young Eagles during the 30th anniversary year. Pilots who reached this milestone were awarded a commemorative polo shirt.

In 2023, the Young Eagles program surpassed a total of 2.3 million free introductory flights since its launch in 1992.

The first Young Eagles, flown July 31, 1992: (from left), Kenny Tason, Lesley Poberezeny, and Audra Judy. They were flown by then EAA President Tom Poberezny during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. (Photo by Jim Koepnick)

Pilots interested in flying Young Eagles can visit EAA.org/YEPilots for more information.