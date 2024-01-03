General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Signature expands FBO network with latest acquisition

By · · Leave a Comment

Signature Aviation has acquired Meridian, which has FBO locations in Teterboro, New Jersey (KTEB) and Hayward, California (KHWD).

The transaction was completed on Jan. 1, 2024, with Meridian’s two locations joining Signature’s global network of more than 200 locations in 27 countries across five continents.

The United States is the company’s largest market with operations at 38 of the top 50 busiest airports, according to company officials.

For more information: SignatureAviation.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.