Signature expands FBO network with latest acquisition

Signature Aviation has acquired Meridian, which has FBO locations in Teterboro, New Jersey (KTEB) and Hayward, California (KHWD).

The transaction was completed on Jan. 1, 2024, with Meridian’s two locations joining Signature’s global network of more than 200 locations in 27 countries across five continents.

The United States is the company’s largest market with operations at 38 of the top 50 busiest airports, according to company officials.

For more information: SignatureAviation.com



