Student pilot wins Sporty’s scholarship

Christopher Barns is the latest recipient of Sporty’s $2,500 Pilot Training+ Scholarship.

An Ohio native, Barns knew during his high school years that flying was for him. After investigating several collegiate-based aviation programs, Christopher ultimately joined the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

Following his military service, Christopher earned a bachelor’s degree from Millersville University in meteorology, an interest he developed through his aviation pursuits.

Christopher Barns in 2009 as he embarks on a discovery flight marking his first aviation adventure.

Christopher is now ready to make his dreams of becoming a pilot a reality by training toward a private pilot certificate at Reigle Field (58N) in Palmyra, Pennsylvania. Once he earns his fixed-wing certification, Christopher plans on pursuing his glider certificate at a local soaring club.

“The $2,500 award would be enough for me to pay for a tailwheel endorsement at my training airport and join the local gliding club,” he said. “I would then have the opportunity to earn glider ratings and build time toward my commercial certificate as a tow pilot.”

Christopher, a resident of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, is using Sporty’s online Learn to Fly course to complete his ground training and FAA knowledge test so that he can focus his efforts on his flight training. He also intends to take advantage of Sporty’s So You Want to Fly Gliders course and Tailwheel Checkout course, all available through his Pilot Training+ membership.

“I will use the award for both an endorsement and to gain entry into the soaring world, which I will enjoy long after the funds run out,” he noted. “The local glider club always needs tow pilots, and by joining with a tailwheel endorsement, I will be able to build hours through towing and gliding.”

Sporty’s Pilot Training+ is an all-inclusive membership that unlocks Sporty’s complete library of video-based courses for one annual fee. Membership also includes the opportunity to apply for three $2,500 scholarships, awarded annually.

