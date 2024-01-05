ASA updates Aviation Mechanic Exam Guide

Aviation Supplies & Academics has released the fifth edition of the Aviation Mechanic Oral and Practical Exam Guide.

This is a comprehensive guide to prepare students for the FAA Aviation Mechanic General, Airframe, and Powerplant Oral and Practical exams, according to ASA officials.

The fifth edition aligns with FAA airman certification standards (FAA-S-ACS-1) and prepares aviation mechanic applicants to demonstrate their skill and understanding of the required elements to earn certification.

The guide includes details on the certification process and covers all the practical skills and required knowledge in a question-and-answer format, with references provided for further study.

Priced at $19.95, the guide is available as a softcover book or as an eBook.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com