General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

ASA updates Aviation Mechanic Exam Guide

By · · Leave a Comment

Aviation Supplies & Academics has released the fifth edition of the Aviation Mechanic Oral and Practical Exam Guide.

This is a comprehensive guide to prepare students for the FAA Aviation Mechanic General, Airframe, and Powerplant Oral and Practical exams, according to ASA officials.

The fifth edition aligns with FAA airman certification standards (FAA-S-ACS-1) and prepares aviation mechanic applicants to demonstrate their skill and understanding of the required elements to earn certification.

The guide includes details on the certification process and covers all the practical skills and required knowledge in a question-and-answer format, with references provided for further study.

Priced at $19.95, the guide is available as a softcover book or as an eBook.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.