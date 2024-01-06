Modern Aero Flight Training expands at KSGJ

Modern Aero’s Cirrus SR22 flying over St. Augustine, Florida.

Modern Aero Flight Training has opened its new location at Northeast Florida Regional Airport (KSGJ) in St. Augustine, Florida.

The new facility, which replaces the flight school’s former building, was designed “to offer students an immersive learning environment, equipped with the latest in aviation technology and training simulators,” according to company officials.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, Modern Aero Flight Training will be hosting an open house in the coming weeks.

For more information: Modern.aero