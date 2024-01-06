General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Modern Aero Flight Training expands at KSGJ

By · · Leave a Comment

Modern Aero’s Cirrus SR22 flying over St. Augustine, Florida.

Modern Aero Flight Training has opened its new location at Northeast Florida Regional Airport (KSGJ) in St. Augustine, Florida.

The new facility, which replaces the flight school’s former building, was designed “to offer students an immersive learning environment, equipped with the latest in aviation technology and training simulators,” according to company officials.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, Modern Aero Flight Training will be hosting an open house in the coming weeks.

For more information: Modern.aero

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.