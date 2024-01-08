Picture of the Day: Off to Martha’s Vineyard

Nick Robinson submitted this photo and note: “Before setting out on a short cross country to Martha’s Vineyard, my wife took this nice picture of the classic Piper Arrow II we were flying with the tower of Hanscom Field, Massachusetts, and the morning sun in the background.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.