Flying Home for the Holidays exhibit extended

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Due to popular demand, the Aviation Museum of N.H.’s Flying Home for the Holidays exhibit has been extended for three additional weeks.

Originally scheduled to close on Jan. 14, 2024, the exhibit of World War II-era uniforms and large-format posters will now remain on display through Feb. 4, 2024, according to museum officials.

The exhibit features period uniforms from the U.S. Army Air Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Marine Corps, plus a selection of vintage large format posters from the World War II era.

The exhibit was created in partnership with the Wright Museum of World War II of Wolfeboro, N.H., and the Millyard Museum of Manchester, N.H.

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments about ‘Flying Home for the Holidays,’ said Jeff Rapsis, the museum’s executive director. “So, in consultation with our partners, the Wright Museum of World War II and the Millyard Museum, we’ve been able to extend it for a few weeks past the holiday season to give more families and visitors a chance to see the exhibit.”

For more information: AviationMuseumOfNH.org