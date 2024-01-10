New controller for flight simmers debuts

The Yawman Arrow, a new compact controller for virtual flying, is now available in the United States.

Exclusively available for purchase at YawmanFlight.com and Sporty’s Pilot Shop, the controller combines a yoke, throttle quadrant, and mechanically-linked rudder pedals together in a handheld package. Price: $249.

Designed and manufactured in the USA by simmers for simmers, the Arrow is “packed with everything virtual aviators need for the most advanced simulators,” according to company officials.

The Arrow is designed for aircraft of all shapes and sizes, from small general aviation aircraft with individual engine controls to helicopters that rely on cyclic, anti-torque and collective all the way to high-performance fighter jets and the most advanced jetliners with automatic or manual trim systems, company officials report.

In addition to controls in pitch, roll, and yaw, the Arrow includes a total of seven fully-programmable axes, plus two vernier-style engine controls like those found on some small piston-powered aircraft. Those same controls are also perfect for deploying large jet spoilers and thrust reversers, company officials said.

The integrated trim wheel maximizes realism, along with two shoulder bumper buttons, a five-button D-pad, a five-way hat switch for independent viewing angles and video recording, and a multifunction six pack of programmable buttons that allow for endless combinations to control everything from autopilot functions to aircraft systems.

The Arrow is compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC, Laminar Research X-Plane on PC and macOS, Infinite Flight for Android, Lockheed Martin Prepar3D, DCS World, and more, as well as non-simulation games that support HID joystick controls. It is not compatible with iOS devices or Xbox.

The Arrow requires one available USB port, with no need for batteries or charging.

For more information: YawmanFlight.com, Sportys.com