Beacon Air Group opens new FBO at KBIL

BILLINGS, Montana — Beacon Air Group has opened its new private terminal and FBO at Montana’s Billings Logan International Airport (KBIL).

The FBO’s 24/7 operations began with the completion of its 9,000-square-foot terminal, which includes 1,800 square feet of leasable office space and 36,000 square feet of hangar space, according to FBO officials.

The new facility includes a pet-friendly passenger lobby, two conference rooms with seating for six and full A/V, a business center, a seminar room that seats 50, courtesy crew cars, a crew room, and an in-house artisan coffee bistro, BW Blacksmith Coffee Co.

The FBO also offers: Full-service 100LL and Jet A; aircraft detailing; aircraft lubricants; charter brokerage; deicing; flight planning; and more.

