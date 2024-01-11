Keep flying and charging while using your iPhone

Sporty’s has introduced the updated Flight Gear Backup Battery, which adds wireless charging and built-in cables.

The “baby brother” version of the 20,000mAh battery is lighter, smaller, and more versatile, according to Sporty’s officials. About the size of an iPhone, it has a capacity of 10,000mAh and can fit in any flight bag or pocket.

Sporty’s Flight Gear Backup Battery was designed with pilots in mind.

“Any time you add an electronic device to the cockpit, you run the risk of interference with the radios,” says Sporty’s Director of Aviation Products Doug Ranly. “We’re very concerned about that problem, so we’ve tested the Flight Gear Battery pack in multiple aircraft and through hundreds of flight hours to ensure that it won’t become a nuisance in the plane.”

The updated design offers four separate charging options. The built-in lightning and USB-C cables provide power to every type of mobile phone or tablet. They store within the battery’s external case and ensure you never forget a charging cable, Sporty’s officials said. A USB-A port offers compatibility with longer cables and the front of the battery features wireless charging with MagSafe technology rated for 15W.

The USB-C port on the battery doubles as an In or Out charging port. Based on the connection detected, the battery will either accept power from the charging cord if it’s plugged into a power source or the same port can deliver power if the battery detects that there is a device requiring a charge connected to the cord.

Sporty’s Flight Gear Backup Battery also has built-in safety features that constantly monitor the battery health, according to company officials. In the event of a problem, the battery will shut down until the issue is resolved, protecting against temperature fluctuations, overcharging, over discharging, short circuits and other issues.

Price: $49.95.

For more information: Sportys.com