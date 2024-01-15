Cirrus reveals SR Series G7

Cirrus Aircraft has launched the newest generation of its aircraft family, the SR Series G7.
The new model features touchscreen interfaces, large high-resolution displays, advanced safety systems, improved visibility, increased legroom, enhanced convenience features, and the Cirrus IQ mobile app that provides remote access to real-time health and readiness indications for your aircraft, according to company officials.
The SR Series G7 features the Cirrus Perspective Touch+ by Garmin flight deck, and is the first-ever piston aircraft to incorporate dual Garmin Touch Controllers, company officials noted.
“Perspective Touch+ offers larger, high-resolution displays with expanded systems integration, enabling a more intuitive flight deck experience, reducing pilot workload and increasing situational awareness,” company officials said in a press release.
Cirrus officials note that many of the features of the new G7 were inspired by automobile features, including:
- New push button start.
- An automatic fuel selector system, which makes fuel management easier by automatically switching between fuel tanks every five gallons.
- Redesigned interior panels with dimmable task lights and accent lighting.
- Cup holders, numerous pockets, and two center console compartments to store belongings.
- Headset jacks and lighted USB-C outlets positioned within reach of each occupant to keep you connected during flight.
The new model also features:
- Stick Shaker for enhanced low-speed situational awareness where pilot and copilot are alerted through a vibration in the yoke to warn of an imminent stall.
- Flap Airspeed Protection monitors airspeed to protect from accidentally deploying or retracting flaps when the aircraft is traveling too fast or too slow for flap configuration changes.
- Taxiway Routing and 3D SafeTaxi provide increased awareness in the airport environment.
Nearly 10,000 aircraft have been delivered in the SR Series product line — TRAC20/22/22T, SR20, SR22, SR22T — since the introduction of the SR20 in 1999.
For more information: CirrusAircraft.com/Aircraft/SR-Series
