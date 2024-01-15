Cirrus reveals SR Series G7

Cirrus Aircraft has launched the newest generation of its aircraft family, the SR Series G7.

The new model features touchscreen interfaces, large high-resolution displays, advanced safety systems, improved visibility, increased legroom, enhanced convenience features, and the Cirrus IQ mobile app that provides remote access to real-time health and readiness indications for your aircraft, according to company officials.

The SR Series G7 features the Cirrus Perspective Touch+ by Garmin flight deck, and is the first-ever piston aircraft to incorporate dual Garmin Touch Controllers, company officials noted.

“Perspective Touch+ offers larger, high-resolution displays with expanded systems integration, enabling a more intuitive flight deck experience, reducing pilot workload and increasing situational awareness,” company officials said in a press release.

Cirrus officials note that many of the features of the new G7 were inspired by automobile features, including:

New push button start.

An automatic fuel selector system, which makes fuel management easier by automatically switching between fuel tanks every five gallons.

Redesigned interior panels with dimmable task lights and accent lighting.

Cup holders, numerous pockets, and two center console compartments to store belongings.

Headset jacks and lighted USB-C outlets positioned within reach of each occupant to keep you connected during flight.

The new model also features:

Stick Shaker for enhanced low-speed situational awareness where pilot and copilot are alerted through a vibration in the yoke to warn of an imminent stall.

Flap Airspeed Protection monitors airspeed to protect from accidentally deploying or retracting flaps when the aircraft is traveling too fast or too slow for flap configuration changes.

Taxiway Routing and 3D SafeTaxi provide increased awareness in the airport environment.

Nearly 10,000 aircraft have been delivered in the SR Series product line — TRAC20/22/22T, SR20, SR22, SR22T — since the introduction of the SR20 in 1999.

For more information: CirrusAircraft.com/Aircraft/SR-Series