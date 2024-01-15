The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released a new episode in its Real Pilot Story video series.

In “Real Pilot Story: Trouble Over Paradise,” Cessna Caravan pilot Ken Allen experiences piercing pain to the right side of his head during an otherwise routine flight. A quick-thinking passenger pulls Ken from the cockpit, stopping the ensuing nosedive, and radios ATC for help.

“In this real pilot story, it’s here that this extrardinary event becomes especially intriguing,” explains AOPA Air Safety Institute Senior Director Paul Deres. “Air traffic controller at Fort Pierce Tower, Chip Flores, quickly and calmly instructed the passenger to level the wings and start a slow descent while Chip’s team coordinated with Palm Beach Tower.”

“As luck would have it, Palm Beach air traffic controller and flight instructor Robert ‘Bobby’ Morgan was on duty that day and was able to guide the accidental pilot to a safe landing,” Deres concluded.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) presented Chip and Bobby the 2023 President’s Award for their heroic efforts.

ASI’s Real Pilot Story series allows pilots to share their encounters with a dilemma so others can benefit — while comfortable on the ground — from lessons learned the hard way in flight, ASI officials noted.

