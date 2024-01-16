Grant awarded to OR8

Dug Bar Airstrip. (Photo courtesy RAF)

The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) has awarded a grant to help maintain Dug Bar Airstrip (OR8) in Oregon.

The airstrip, which lies along the Snake River in Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, is managed by the United States Forest Service. Access to OR8 is easiest by aircraft, jet boat, “or you can arrive there after a two-hour drive on a primitive road from the town of Imnaha, Oregon,” RAF Oregon Liaison Bill Ables says.

Ables also serves as co-chair of Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative, a group of rafters, boaters, aviators, motorized recreationalists, commercial outfitters, backcountry horsemen, and local government. Its goal is to work with the USFS to maintain safe access to the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, as well as provide maintenance for facilities located within the recreation area.

To that end, Ables has been awarded an RAF grant to purchase a four-wheeler and trailer for maintenance of the turf airstrip and camping area.

“This grant is to assist the USFS, at no cost to them, by providing volunteers the proper equipment for needed maintenance at this historic and current administrative site,” he explains.

“Good bass fishing, with an Oregon fishing license, upland gamebird and deer hunting is par at this location,” he claims with the knowledge he gained as a career fish and game warden.

There is a windsock, picnic table, and USFS vault toilet on site at the airstrip.

Dug Bar has received upgrades thanks to volunteers from the RAF, Oregon Pilots Association, Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative, and Idaho Aviation Association, in part funded with federal money allocated for airstrip maintenance.

With USFS funds, volunteers from the Idaho Aviation Association installed two webcams and a weather station at a private cabin just a half mile down river from Dug Bar in 2022, according to RAF officials said.

The four-wheeler and trailer will be used to transport volunteers and their equipment to and from the boat ramp and aircraft tie-down area, RAF officials explain.

It also can pull a pasture harrow to smooth the airstrip, which is frequented by horses, mules, and cattle, and will be used to spray weeds, “and other tasks at this off-the-grid site,” Ables said.

“This project is wrapped around the idea that it will allow volunteers the opportunity to enjoy this facility while using their skills to provide maintenance and TLC so to keep this national treasure from disappearing,” he added.