General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

ASA updates Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide

By · · Leave a Comment

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has released the 11th edition of its Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide.

Arranged in a question-and-answer format, the guide lists the questions most likely to be asked by evaluators during the practical exam and provides responses. FAA references are provided throughout for further study, according to ASA officials.

After more than 30 years of assisting pilots with their check rides, previous author Michael Hayes has retired. The ASA Oral Exam Guide new editions are now written by Jason Blair, a single- and multi-engine instructor and FAA Designated Pilot Examiner, who has issued more than 1,000 pilot certificates.

The new edition aligns with the Airman Certification Standards (ACS), with new and expanded information on pilot regulations, airworthiness, weather, airplane systems, emergency procedures, performance and limitations, cross-country flight, human factors, flight maneuvers, and scenario-based training.

“This book is the complete resource to prepare applicants for the commercial pilot airplane check ride and is valuable as a general refresher,” ASA officials said.

The guide is available in softcover or as an eBook. Price: $19.95.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.