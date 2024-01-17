ASA updates Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has released the 11th edition of its Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide.

Arranged in a question-and-answer format, the guide lists the questions most likely to be asked by evaluators during the practical exam and provides responses. FAA references are provided throughout for further study, according to ASA officials.

After more than 30 years of assisting pilots with their check rides, previous author Michael Hayes has retired. The ASA Oral Exam Guide new editions are now written by Jason Blair, a single- and multi-engine instructor and FAA Designated Pilot Examiner, who has issued more than 1,000 pilot certificates.

The new edition aligns with the Airman Certification Standards (ACS), with new and expanded information on pilot regulations, airworthiness, weather, airplane systems, emergency procedures, performance and limitations, cross-country flight, human factors, flight maneuvers, and scenario-based training.

“This book is the complete resource to prepare applicants for the commercial pilot airplane check ride and is valuable as a general refresher,” ASA officials said.

The guide is available in softcover or as an eBook. Price: $19.95.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com