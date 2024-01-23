Bushliner strikes deal for seats developed by mission aviation organization

Bushliner Aircraft has been granted the design rights to the S-Seats developed by Jungle Aviation and Relay Service (JAARS), a global non-profit mission aviation and support organization with a focus on Bible translation support operations.

The seats will enhance safety in the company’s Bushliner 1850, which is being developed for special missions, according to officials with the Granite Falls, Washington-based company. In July 2023, the company reported it had received an order for 30 Cyclone 1850 aircraft from BYKA Sustainability Group, which helps create sustainable businesses that replace the need for ongoing charity in poor communities around the world.

Besides incorporating the S-Seats into their own aircraft, Bushliner also has been granted exclusive distribution rights for the seats in North America. This includes offering the seats to Experimentals, OEM manufacturers, and retrofits, including STC’d installations in the Cessna 206, 185, and others, according to Bushliner officials.

“The JAARS S-Seats, which are FAA certified and meticulously designed, have earned a reputation for their outstanding features, making them an ideal choice for the Bushliner 1850,” company officials added.

Bushliner officials note the seats have been “rigorously tested to withstand forces of up to 30 Gs, providing a new level of crashworthiness and improved safety for occupants.”

“The seats were developed as a direct result of an accident with OEM seats that left a mission pilot paralyzed for the rest of his life,” company officials noted.

The S-frame design of the seats is engineered to absorb energy during accidents, reducing the likelihood of serious injury to occupants, company officials explained.

The seats are also adaptable, officials said.

They can be easily removed and reinstalled in various cabin configurations,” officials said. “What’s more, unused passenger seats can be conveniently folded and stored in the aircraft’s cargo compartments, adding a layer of flexibility for operators.”

The JAARS seats also are notably lighter than the original seats, reducing the overall weight of the Bushliner 1850.

“This weight advantage translates to improved fuel efficiency and performance,” officials said.

The seats also come equipped with a four-point shoulder harness/belt assembly.

For more information: Bushliner.com, JAARS.org