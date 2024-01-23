Zenith Aircraft returns to Texas in February

BOERNE, Texas — Zenith Aircraft is returning to southwestern Texas to host its hands-on kit aircraft building workshop.

The two-day workshop will be held February 23-24, 2024, at Boerne Stage Airfield (5C1), north of San Antonio, Texas.

The company also will host an informal regional fly-in gathering of Zenith aircraft owners, pilots, and aviation enthusiasts at the airport on Feb. 24.

“We have an active community of Zenith aircraft builders and pilots spread throughout Texas,” said Sebastien Heintz, Zenith Aircraft’s president. “We look forward to seeing many of them and their flying Zenith projects.”

Some of the participants in the 2023 workshop in Boerne.

Representatives from Viking Aircraft Engines plan to participate to share information and details about the company’s Honda automotive conversion engine installations in Zenith kit airplanes, and demonstrator aircraft will be available for demo flights.

Zenith’s hands-on workshops are primarily for first-time kit airplane builders and those who are considering building their own aircraft and are unsure if they have the required skills, workspace, and tools. During the workshop each participant builds and assembles their own Zenith aircraft rudder tail section from a standard Zenith kit.

In the process of building the rudder assembly, participants tackle many activities, including learning how to read drawings (blueprints) and work with assembly instructions (manuals) under the guidance of factory staff. They learn the procedures for putting together an aircraft assembly, including drilling and blind riveting. In the end, they have an assembled rudder that is ready to install on a Zenith kit airplane.

Workshop fees are $375 (or $425 for the CH 750 Super Duty model) and include the complete rudder kit for a Zenith aircraft. Additional helpers are encouraged to attend.

Space is limited, and prior registration is required for the rudder workshop, company officials said.

Zenith also hosts its workshops monthly at its factory in central Missouri.

To learn more about the workshop program, go to ZenithAir.com or call 573-581-9000.