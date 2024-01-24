Call for entries: The Richard Collins Writing Prize for Young Pilots

Entries are now being accepted for the sixth annual Richard L. Collins Writing Prize for Young Pilots.

To qualify, the writer must be a pilot (including student pilot) who is 24 or younger.

The article must be original, not previously published, and no longer than 1,500 words. The topic should be “my most memorable flight.”

The winning articles will be published in Air Facts, the publication Richard’s father, Leighton, founded in 1938 and which was relaunched 12 years ago by Sporty’s as an online magazine. The first place winner will receive $5,000, while second place will receive $2,500.

Articles may be submitted now through March 7, 2024, and sent in as a Word document to airfacts@sportys.com. In addition, young pilots are required to submit a 100-word biography to accompany their articles.

The articles will be judged by Richard Collins, Jr., Amy Laboda, and J. Mac McClellan. The winners will be announced in April.

“Since launching this contest in 2019, the Collins Prize has encouraged hundreds of young pilots to reflect upon their aviation experiences and pursue their passion for writing,” says Sporty’s President John Zimmerman. “We’re honored to celebrate Richard’s legacy with this inspiring writing contest.”

For more information and to read the 2023 winning articles, click here.