Ready for kickoff: What GA pilots need to know about the Super Bowl

General aviation pilots flying near Las Vegas from Feb. 7-12, 2024, must be aware of temporary flight restrictions, follow special air traffic procedures, and comply with additional operational requirements that will be in effect for Super Bowl LVIII, according to FAA officials.

The FAA will issue a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) in late January about the procedures for the game and specific arrival and departure route requirements.

Information about Las Vegas-area airports and airspace is available on the FAA’s Super Bowl webpage, which will be regularly updated as additional information becomes available, agency officials said.

Special air traffic procedures to minimize delays and ensure safety will be in effect for the following airports:

Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (KLAS)

North Las Vegas Airport (KVGT)

Henderson Executive Airport (KHND)

Boulder City Airport (KBVU)

A reservation program for aircraft parking will be in effect from Feb. 7 through Feb. 13 at those airports, FAA officials noted.

Pilots should contact the FBO at their airport to obtain reservations and additional information, they added.

Pilots can familiarize themselves with a number of Las Vegas-area airports through the FAA’s From the Flight Deck video series. These videos show actual runway approach and airport taxiway footage, combined with diagrams and visual graphics to identify hot spots and other safety-sensitive items.

Special Event TFR for Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 11, 2024

The FAA will publish a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for Super Bowl LVIII centered on Allegiant Stadium.

FAA officials said they expect the TFR will be active from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. local time on game day. The TFR will have a 10-nautical-mile inner core and a 30-nautical-mile outer ring.

The game will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time.

The TFR will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights in and out of Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport. Emergency medical, public safety, and military aircraft may enter the TFR in coordination with air traffic control, FAA officials said.

Super Bowl LVIII also is a No Drone Zone. As a designated National Security Special Event, additional unmanned aircraft restrictions will be in place before, during, and after the game, officials added.

The FAA will post the full text and graphic depiction of the Super Bowl LVIII TFR here in February.