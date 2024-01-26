Applications open for summer internships at Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation is seeking applicants for its high school summer internships.

The internships are designed to “provide young minds with hands-on experience and exposure to diverse skills within the aviation industry,” company officials said.

The six-week internship program, which runs from June 3 to July 12, is open to students between the ages of 16 and 19.

“To ensure an enriching experience for all, our internships are paid part-time positions, enabling students to both earn and learn simultaneously,” company officials noted.

Applications are due by Feb. 12, 2024.

Externships For Educators

Textron Aviation also offers K-12 educator externships in Wichita, Kansas.

“These externships provide an opportunity for educators to gain valuable insights into the aviation industry and explore potential career pathways” company officials said.

The externships are scheduled from June 10-14 and July 15-19. Applications are due by Feb. 12.

Educators will have the chance to collaborate with industry professionals, participate in hands-on activities, and learn about the latest advancements in aviation technology, company officials explained.

“These externships aim to inspire and empower educators, enabling them to bring real-world experiences and knowledge back to their classrooms,” they added.

For more information: TxtAv.com/K12