Picture of the Day: Future Top Gun pilot

Bergenn Hedrick submitted this photo and note: “Lee Hedrick, 4, landed a Cessna 172 in a Redbird FMX by himself with only his mother on the rudder pedals. He spotted the airport and lined up on the runway on his own. The future Top Gun pilot takes lessons every Wednesday in the simulator.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.