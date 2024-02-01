Applications open for Reno flight training scholarships

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) has launched its third annual Flight Training Scholarships, aimed at supporting aspiring pilots aged 16 to 20 from the Reno-Sparks and surrounding areas in achieving their private pilot certificates.

RARA will award 12 scholarships, each valued at up to $10,000.

“These scholarships help alleviate the financial barriers that many aspiring pilots face as they pursue their dreams of flight and careers in aviation,” RARA officials noted.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of supporting young, ambitious individuals who aim to soar to new heights in the field of aviation,” said Fred Telling, RARA Chairman and CEO. “We’re proud to offer two additional scholarships this year, a new offering in our program, which allows a donor to honor an individual or organization as the named sponsor for one or more scholarships. These contributions represent a significant investment in the future of aviation while recognizing those whose impact continues to make a difference. We look forward to awarding many more scholarships as we discover and nurture the talents of the next generation of pilots.”

Applicants for the scholarships are evaluated based on their dedication, passion for aviation, and commitment to obtaining a private pilot certificate.

Chosen recipients will be announced on May 15, 2024. The scholarships apply toward the costs of flight training and also ensure mentors are available to provide guidance and support, addressing specific issues that may arise during a student’s journey towards becoming licensed pilots.

The application period will be open from Feb. 1, 2024, through March 31, 2024.

More information on the application and requirements can be found on the RARA website.