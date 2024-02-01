Picture of the Day: Towing a glider

Robert Erenstein submitted this photo and note: “In the summer of 2023 I was in Switzerland at the Bex Airport, where a small air show had been organized. Upon arrival early in the morning I walked along the road to the entrance of the airport, which passes exactly in front of the runway. In the distance I saw this Maule MX-7 and Swift S-1 glider lined up. And because I knew this could become a beautiful picture, I stopped and waited to take this photo.”

