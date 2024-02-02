Garmin introduces new series of slimline radios

Garmin has introduced a new series of COMM and NAV/COMM radios in a slim 1.3-inch bezel height form factor.

The GTR 205 Comm radio and GNC 215 NAV/COMM radio, designed for both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, are “versatile radios that can serve in a variety of aircraft types and panel installations,” according to company officials.

The 1.3-inch height form factor matches previous-generation SL30 and SL40 radios, enabling easier upgrades and creating more room in space-constrained panels, officials added.

Pilot-selectable 25 kHz or 8.33 kHz channel spacing provides global capability.

Both radios feature a sunlight-readable color LCD display, indicating the currently tuned active and standby frequencies, as well as their station ID, such as “KOJC TWR” or “KSLE ATIS.”

The display, as well as the dual concentric knob and backlit keys, mimic those found on other modern Garmin avionics, providing an intuitive user interface and simplifying product operation, Garmin officials said.

GTR 205 COMM radio

The 2,280-channel capable VHF COMM radio comes standard with 10 watts of power, while a 16 watt option is also available.

Additionally, pilots can monitor a standby COMM frequency while tuned to the active frequency, allowing them to perform various tasks, such as listening to ATIS transmissions without leaving the active ATC frequency, Garmin officials said.

GNC 215 NAV/COMM radio

This new radio offers all the same COMM features as the GTR 205, while also adding full VHF navigation capabilities, including VOR/ILS with localizer and glideslope.

Navaid lookup allows the GNC 215 to find the desired frequency from its built-in worldwide database when entering a navaid, and the Automatic Station ID feature will automatically decode a station’s Morse code to provide positive visual identification.

The GNC 215 also has the ability to monitor the standby VOR frequency while displaying the received radial and features a supplemental CDI display for a VOR or localizer, company officials said.

The GTR 205 and GNC 215 have received (FAA) Technical Standard Order (TSO) authorization and will be available in March 2024 through the Garmin Authorized Dealer network.

The GTR 205 COMM radio has a suggested retail price starting at $2,695 and the GNC 215 NAV/COMM radio is available starting at $5,295.

For more information: Garmin.com/Aviation

