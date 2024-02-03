Sporty’s declares February IFR Month

Throughout February 2024, Sporty’s will be celebrating IFR Month, a month-long focus on the challenges and rewards of instrument flying.

In addition to special savings on pilot gear, Sporty’s will offer interactive webinars, articles, instrument flying videos, and answers to common IFR questions. The goal is to encourage pilots to earn their instrument rating, get current, and enjoy more utility from their pilot certificates, according to Sporty’s officials.

“Instrument flying has always been important to Sporty’s, beginning with founder Hal Shevers and his innovative three-day ground school in the early 1960s,” said Sporty’s President John Zimmerman. “We’re excited to celebrate IFR Month as a way of building on that heritage and encouraging pilots to explore the fascinating world of instrument flight.”

IFR Month will be celebrated across Sporty’s Media Network including Flight Training Central, Sporty’s Air Facts, iPad Pilot News, and Sporty’s Product PIREPS blog.

Each will include articles, videos, and quizzes on instrument flying topics.

Webinar topics include passing the instrument rating knowledge test, using home flight simulators for instrument proficiency, and a fast-paced 20 question test of your IFR knowledge.

IFR Month specials will be available on a variety of products, including Sporty’s Instrument Rating Course.

Sporty’s is offering a series of IFR video tips and other free resources and special savings from Pilot Workshops.

Additionally, Sporty’s will be featuring the YouTube video series, “IFR Insights,” hosted by air show pilot and instrument flight instructor Spencer Suderman. In each episode, Suderman shows how to use modern tools to make IFR flying safer and easier.

Sporty’s team of flight instructors will also be answering common instrument flying questions daily on everything from getting rated to staying current.

“There will be something for all experience levels during IFR Month,” said Zimmerman. “Whether it’s preparing for the instrument written test, using a simulator to get current, or just flying a precision approach, there’s always something to learn or perfect in instrument flying.”

For more information, and a complete list of content, events and specials: Sportys.com/IFR