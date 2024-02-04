Picture of the Day: You never know what treasure you may find

Susan Loricchio submitted this photo and note: “On a visit to Princeton, New Jersey, I decided to take the ‘scenic route’ past Princeton Airport (39N), and a beauty caught my eye. I could not resist a close-up look of this restored 1944 Douglas DC3C-SC3G.”

