ForeFlight launches Voyager app for Apple Vision Pro

ForeFlight has launched Voyager, a free app designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro.

“Voyager leverages the advanced spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to deliver an unparalleled 3D airport exploration experience, enabling users to immerse themselves in a real-time aviation environment like never before,” ForeFlight officials said.

Voyager combines satellite imagery, high-resolution terrain, and live traffic data to bring each airport to life in 3D on top of a floating disk that users can view from any angle.

Users can choose from Voyager’s curated list of Featured Airports, search for airports around the world, or sort by proximity to view nearby airports.

Using a live traffic feed, Voyager depicts commercial and business jets, turboprops, piston aircraft, and helicopters flying near the selected airport, all shown at their actual to-scale altitudes with realistic pitch and bank, according to company officials.

Users can select any aircraft to view detailed information about its flight plan and aircraft type, as well as live speed, altitude, and heading information.

The company’s flagship iPad and iPhone app, ForeFlight Mobile, is also available on Vision Pro.

For more information: ForeFlight.com