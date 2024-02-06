Applications open for Cascade Warbirds scholarships

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 29, 2024, for scholarships from Cascade Warbirds, an organization in the Puget Sound area of Washington that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation, and public display of historically significant military aircraft.

The scholarship, valued at $1,350, is for private pilot ground school with introductory flights for young people between the ages of 16 and 21.

Cascade Warbirds has teamed with several flight schools in the Puget Sound area to provide scholarship recipients with tuition, books and supplies, and two introductory instructional flights.

The ground school includes classroom lectures, visual presentations, group discussions, practical exercises, and field trips over a period of approximately 55 hours.

Successful completion of the ground school will qualify a student to take the FAA Private Pilot Written Exam.

The scholarship also includes two instructional flights. The first will occur part way through ground school, based on the instructor’s recommendation, and the second flight will occur after the successful completion of the ground school course.

Recognizing the cost of the flight training required for a pilot certificate, the scholarship program offers an additional $2,500 Continuing Aviation Education Grant to one scholarship recipient who intends to earn their FAA private pilot certificate within the following year. Applicants must complete the ground school course, both introductory flights, and submit an essay by Nov. 30 of the scholarship year.

For more information and to apply: CascadeWarbirds.org/Youth