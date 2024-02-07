Air Plains earns Transport Canada approval for Cessna 172 upgrade

Air Plains Services has gained approval from Transport Canada for its FAA-approved Supplemental Type Certificate that upgrades Cessna 172R aircraft to 180 horsepower without a complete engine change.

The Air Plains STC kit for R model Skyhawks includes a new propeller that allows the standard derated Lycoming IO-360-L2A to operate at 2,700 rpm instead of the normal 2,400 rpm, generating 180 hp.

In addition to increased performance for the airplane, the upgrade offers a 100-pound increase in payload, according to officials with the Wellington, Kansas-based company.

“Our unique STC kit, shipped almost anywhere in the world, is a great option for 172R model owners to get more performance from their airplane with just a new propeller and a small upgrade kit,” said Katie Church, Air Plains president. “The payload increase makes it a true four-place aircraft, which can be a game-changer in a training environment or allows it simply to carry more luggage on a family vacation.”

For more information: 800-752-8481, AirPlains.com