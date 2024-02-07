Picture of the Day: Brooding Skies

Scooter Yoak’s 1,400-hp P-51 Mustang at rest prior to an action-packed Warbirds over Monroe Airshow held in Monroe, North Carolina, Nov. 11-12, 2023. This iconic crowd-thriller was built from more than 200 Mustang parts by father and son team Bill and Scooter Yoak.

