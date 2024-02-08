General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

FAA expands B4UFLY services for drone pilots

By · · Leave a Comment

The FAA is now partnering with several companies to offer drone pilots more places to receive official airspace awareness information.

The FAA’s B4UFLY service shows recreational drone flyers where they can and cannot fly.

The FAA has approved four companies to provide B4UFLY services through desktop and mobile applications. These companies offer multiple ways to access B4UFLY and bring recreational flyers the latest airspace awareness information directly from the agency.

Drone pilots can also find FAA approved partners who provide near-real time airspace authorizations and information here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.