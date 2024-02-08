FAA expands B4UFLY services for drone pilots

The FAA is now partnering with several companies to offer drone pilots more places to receive official airspace awareness information.

The FAA’s B4UFLY service shows recreational drone flyers where they can and cannot fly.

The FAA has approved four companies to provide B4UFLY services through desktop and mobile applications. These companies offer multiple ways to access B4UFLY and bring recreational flyers the latest airspace awareness information directly from the agency.

Drone pilots can also find FAA approved partners who provide near-real time airspace authorizations and information here.