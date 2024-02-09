McFarlane Aviation introduces Stabilizer Bracket Installer Tool

McFarlane Aviation has introduced the Stabilizer Bracket Installer Tool.

The Stabilizer Bracket Installation Tool, known as TOOL136, is key to precise installation of the horizontal stabilizer inner hinge brackets on Cessna 180, 182, and 185 aircraft, according to company officials.

“TOOL136 ensures proper alignment of the hinge brackets and horizontal stabilizer to the airplane, assures perfect bind-free alignment of all hinge points, and provides smooth bind-free stabilizer hinge action,” they said.

TOOL136 “effectively serves as a stand-in for the aircraft’s stabilizer, mimicking the spacing and thickness of the stabilizer hinges during installation,” company officials continued. “The tool also provides leveling and alignment surfaces. Without the tool, aligning the hinge brackets is extremely challenging. Improper alignment could potentially lead to several issues, like binding of the horizontal stabilizer and malfunctioning of the trim system. The horizontal stabilizer must be level with the leveling points on the aircraft to reduce structural stress and allow proper function of the elevator system.”

“With the amount of load and torsional stress in this area of the plane, the outer hinge brackets tend to crack and fail. With failed outer brackets, all the stress is then put on the inner brackets, and then they eventually will fail,” said Dave McFarlane, founder of McFarlane Aviation. “Once the inner brackets have failed, there is no solid alignment points to properly install and align the new brackets. Our tool solves this problem.”

Price: $642.59.

For more information: McFarlaneAviation.com