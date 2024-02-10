Honeywell expanding Kansas manufacturing facility

General Aviation News

OLATHE, Kansas — Honeywell will invest $84 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Kansas.

The expansion will create one of Honeywell’s most technologically advanced aerospace manufacturing facilities, according to company officials. The 560,000-square-foot facility currently manufactures components for Honeywell’s avionics, safety and flight control systems, and radio frequency systems for traffic collision avoidance, radar altimeters, and weather radar.

The project is expected to generate nearly $47 million in total gross domestic product (GDP) and contribute $18.3 million to state and local taxes in the first six years, company officials noted.

Annual operations of the newly expanded facility will create ongoing economic benefits that include directly employing an additional 156 workers at the facility and supporting more than 200 jobs in other sectors of the Kansas economy, company officials noted.

