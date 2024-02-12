Signature opens new facility at KEYW

Signature Aviation has opened a newly-built facility at Key West International Airport (KEYW) in Florida.

The new 4,500-square-foot terminal adds 3,300 square feet of additional space compared to Signature’s previous facility, company officials noted.

Distinct design features specific to Signature Key West are an elevated main terminal area and covered parking area underneath. A second story patio is adjacent to the main terminal for guests.

The new terminal also includes a pilot’s lounge, a work area for business needs, two quiet rooms for guests, and a new café.

Signature operates more than 200 FBOs in 27 countries across five continents. The United States is the company’s largest market with operations at 38 of the top 50 busiest airports.

For more information: SignatureAviation.com