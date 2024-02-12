General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Signature opens new facility at KEYW

By · · Leave a Comment

Signature Aviation has opened a newly-built facility at Key West International Airport (KEYW) in Florida.

The new 4,500-square-foot terminal adds 3,300 square feet of additional space compared to Signature’s previous facility, company officials noted.

Distinct design features specific to Signature Key West are an elevated main terminal area and covered parking area underneath. A second story patio is adjacent to the main terminal for guests.

The new terminal also includes a pilot’s lounge, a work area for business needs, two quiet rooms for guests, and a new café.

Signature operates more than 200 FBOs in 27 countries across five continents. The United States is the company’s largest market with operations at 38 of the top 50 busiest airports.

For more information: SignatureAviation.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.