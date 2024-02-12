Stubbs Aviation Advisors launches

Nel Stubbs, an expert on aviation taxes and corporate aviation business structures, is launching a new consulting and advisory business to assist aircraft owners and flight departments.

Stubbs Aviation Advisors, the new business backed by her four decades of experience, will serve aircraft owners throughout the U.S.

“Aircraft owners and operators have to navigate a maze of federal, state and local tax regulations, with states changing their laws now more than ever,” said Stubbs, who served as vice president of Conklin & de Decker, a JSSI company. “We are continuing to serve this crucial need within the industry so that owners or prospective owners have someone in their corner to help execute effective and compliant tax plans.”

In addition to federal, state and local tax advice, Stubbs Aviation Advisors offers aviation operating structure advice to satisfy FAA, Department of Transportation, and IRS regulatory obligations. It consults on short- and long-term aircraft and flight department operating costs and provides aircraft appraisals.

The new business is part of the George J. Priester Aviation family of companies, which also includes Priester Aviation, Mayo Aviation, and Hill Private Aviation.

Stubbs is one of the most recognized experts in aviation tax planning and audits, cost and financial analysis, budgeting and aircraft ownership and operating structures, according to company officials. In 2023, she received the John P. “Jack” Doswell Award from the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) in recognition of her lifelong achievements in the field.

She worked with the NBAA starting in 1987 before joining aviation research and consulting firm Conklin & de Decker in 1999, becoming an owner a year later, and remaining with the company through its acquisition by JSSI in 2018.

Stubbs was instrumental in developing the NBAA’s tax program and State Tax Report and helped form the NBAA Tax Committee, company officials noted.