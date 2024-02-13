Get ready for flying season with free webinars

The Experimental Aircraft Association has a slate of free webinars in February and March designed to get general aviation pilots ready for flying season.

The first that may capture a lot of attention is “Mental Health and FAA Medical Certification.” The free webinar, slated for 7 p.m. CST Feb. 15, 2024, qualifies for FAA WINGS credit.

In this webinar, EAA Government Relations Director Tom Charpentier will discuss the current state of FAA policy, recent improvements to the handling of some cases, and EAA’s advocacy goals moving forward.

Next on the agenda is “Maintaining Insurability,” on Feb. 28. Presented by Tom Turner of the American Bonanza Society Air Safety Foundation, this webinar discusses the insurance challenges for pilots with low experience in type, pilots who want to maintain high levels of insurance protection, those flying harder-to-insure aircraft, and older pilots, and a strategy for making themselves better risks for otherwise hesitant insurance underwriters.

The webinar will cover:

Why aircraft insurance has become costlier and hard to get in recent years

The difference between insurance brokers, agents, and underwriters, and questions to ask each

A strategy for getting underwriters to see you as a better risk than the average airplane owner

March offers many different subjects, including “Unleaded avgas: Cure or curse?” on March 6 at 7 p.m. This webinar explores what we know about valve recession and lead and how much of an issue this is likely to be.

Other webinars in March include:

Jumpers Away! Seeing and Avoiding Skydivers, which qualifies for WINGS credit

Fueling VFT: Learning from Mistakes to Prevent a Tragedy, about misfueling, which qualifies for FAA WINGS credit

Young Eagles Rally Planning 101

Lessons from a Performance Chart, which qualifies for FAA WINGS credit

Go to EAA.org to see the full schedule of webinars and register.