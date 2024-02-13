New terminal at Purdue University Airport to be named for Amelia Earhart

Conceptual rendering of the new Amelia Earhart Terminal at Purdue University Airport.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Amelia Earhart’s connection to Purdue University will be recognized by naming the new terminal at Purdue University Airport Amelia Earhart Terminal.

University trustees approved the naming Feb. 2, 2024.

Earhart was an instructor and advisor at Purdue from 1935-1937. She also flew out of Purdue University Airport in the 1930s, when it became the nation’s first university-owned airport.

Purdue University Archives and Special Collections houses the world’s largest compilation of Earhart-related papers, memorabilia, and artifacts, which also is available online, according to university officials. The collection includes documents related to Earhart’s 1932 solo Atlantic flight, her second and fatal attempt at a world flight in 1937, and items related to her time at Purdue.

In August 2023, trustees gave approval to plan, finance, construct, and award construction contracts for the new terminal. Construction is scheduled to start in June 2024 and be completed in August 2025.

The approximately 10,000-square-foot facility — to be located west of the existing terminal — will include a waiting area, baggage claim, restrooms, ticketing, and passenger screening.

Aerial shots of the Purdue Airport. (Purdue University/Rebecca Wilcox)

Existing airport hangar T-1 will be demolished, and new short-term parking will be created in its place. Safety improvements will be made to the railroad track pedestrian crossing and parking areas.

The work is in anticipation of commercial air service returning to Purdue University Airport, according to university officials.

Purdue and Surf Air Mobility agreed in December 2023 to begin scheduled commuter air service between West Lafayette/Purdue University Airport (KLAF) and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD), with a target start date in the early second quarter 2024.

This marks the return of commercial air service for the first time since 2004 to KLAF, Indiana’s second-busiest airport in terms of total annual aircraft operations.

Commercial air service is part of the Purdue Flies initiative, which will expand the Discovery Park District at Purdue, as well as accelerate economic growth, according to Purdue officials.

“It will also synergize with the teaching, research, and innovation of the future of modern air mobility that amplify the heritage of flying at Purdue University,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said.

For more information: Purdue.edu