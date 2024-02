Picture of the Day: Final descent

Diana Layton submitted this photo and note: “Pilot Lt. Col. Rich Judy with the Civil Air Patrol’s West Virginia Wing makes his final descent prior to landing at Grant County Airport (W99) during glider operations.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.