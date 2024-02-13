General Aviation News

South Florida Business Aviation Association raises more than $50,000 for scholarships and charity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — The South Florida Business Aviation Association raised $52,167 for charities and scholarships in 2023.

The funds, raised through the association’s annual Charity Golf Classic in Palm Beach Garden, go towards multiple student scholarships, as well as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Angel Flight Southeast.

The tournament brought in more than 35 sponsors and 210 registered golfers spread across PGA National Resort & Spa’s two courses on Nov. 2, 2023, association officials report.

Since its inaugural Charity Golf Classic in 2003, the association has raised more than $450,000 for charities and scholarships.

Established in 2003, the South Florida Business Aviation Association is a non-profit organization designed to foster and support the growth of business aviation.

For more information: SFBAA.org

