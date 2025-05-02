Dynon invests in Trig Avionics

Dynon Avionics, a manufacturer of avionics for general aviation aircraft, has made a “strategic investment” in Trig Avionics, a UK-based manufacturer of transponders and communication radios, according to Dynon officials.

“This investment brings Trig into the Dynon Group of companies and strengthens a long-standing partnership between the two innovators in general aviation,” company officials said.

Dynon Avionics, founded in 2000, produces the SkyView HDX line of avionics for experimental, light sport, and type certificated aircraft. It also owns Advanced Flight Systems, which produces the AF-6000 avionics series, as well as the fully built ADVANCEDPANEL that allows aircraft builders to install a finished avionics panel.

Dynon’s Robert Hamilton (L) and Trig’s Andy Davis (R).

Trig Avionics, founded in 2004, is a European manufacturer of avionics, with a focus on transponders and other radio-based products. For many years, Trig has supplied Dynon with private-labeled radio transceivers and transponders for Dynon’s SkyView and Advanced product lines, Dynon officials noted.

The Dynon Group, now including Trig Avionics, will be led by Brad Thurow, who has been appointed Dynon’s president. Formerly the vice president of engineering, Thurow joined Dynon four years ago as part of a planned succession strategy, according to company officials. Robert Hamilton, Dynon’s long-time president, will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

