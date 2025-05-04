New FBO opens at KMHR

Mather Jet Center’s founders Matt Bosco (left), Victor Cushing, and Dan Kimmel.

A new FBO, Mather Jet Center, has opened at Sacramento Mather Airport (KMHR) in California.

Independently owned and operated, Mather Jet Center was formed by veteran aviation professionals Victor Cushing, Matt Bosco, and Dan Kimmel. The trio credited cooperation with Sacramento County, which supported the opportunity to expand services for the region’s aviators with an alternate fuel provider at KMHR.

Cushing is also the founder and president of the airfield’s aircraft maintenance provider, Mather Aviation.

The new FBO, located in the same building as Mather Aviation, includes pilot and passenger lounges, as well as on-site rental cars, officials noted.

For more information: MatherJet.com