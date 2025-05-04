General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

New FBO opens at KMHR

By · · Leave a Comment

Mather Jet Center’s founders Matt Bosco (left), Victor Cushing, and Dan Kimmel.

A new FBO, Mather Jet Center, has opened at Sacramento Mather Airport (KMHR) in California.

Independently owned and operated, Mather Jet Center was formed by veteran aviation professionals Victor Cushing, Matt Bosco, and Dan Kimmel. The trio credited cooperation with Sacramento County, which supported the opportunity to expand services for the region’s aviators with an alternate fuel provider at KMHR.

Cushing is also the founder and president of the airfield’s aircraft maintenance provider, Mather Aviation.

The new FBO, located in the same building as Mather Aviation, includes pilot and passenger lounges, as well as on-site rental cars, officials noted.

For more information: MatherJet.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.