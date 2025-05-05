Picture of the Day: Stunning sunset

Corrie Burton submitted this photo and note: “On one of my training flights the sunset was absolutely stunning. We were in the traffic pattern in a Cessna 172 at Taylor Airport (KTYL) in eastern Arizona. My instructor took the controls and told me I should snap a photo as it was ‘too pretty to not take a picture.’”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.