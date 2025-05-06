General Aviation News

ASA releases new merch

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has released some new “merch” for fans of the brand: The new ASA hat and the new ASA mug.

The ASA Hat is a classic six-panel fabric and mesh hat with the ASA logo. The white mesh back has a single row, adjustable snap buckle to fit most head sizes. Price: $19.95.

The ASA Mug holds 15 ounces of your favorite warm beverage. Designed to fit under single serving coffee and espresso machines, the ceramic mug features a handle that works for large hands, ASA officials noted.

Price: $9.95.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com

