Call put out for aircraft for Special Olympics Airlift

Textron Aviation is calling on the owners of Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker aircraft to transport athletes to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

Aircraft owners and pilots will fly the athletes starting on June 19, 2026, through June 27 “to enable champions from all corners of the nation to travel to and from the host city, regardless of financial or logistical challenges,” company officials said.

The ninth Special Olympics Airlift, organized by Textron Aviation, mobilizes hundreds of volunteer Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker pilots and aircraft from across the country to create the world’s largest peacetime airlift and provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Special Olympics athletes.

“The Airlift is more than just a flight — it’s about giving these champions the chance to shine and achieve their dreams on a national stage,” said Ron Draper, president & CEO, Textron Aviation. “Seeing the excitement and anticipation on the athletes’ faces as they embark on their journey to and from the games is incredibly moving. We need Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker customers to join us in this heartfelt mission, volunteering their aircraft and time to make a profound and lasting impact on the lives of these athletes and their families.”

Since the inception of the Special Olympics Airlift in 1987, Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker owners have transported more than 10,000 athletes and coaches to various Special Olympics World and USA Games.

During the 2026 event, participating aircraft known as “Doves” are expected to touch down or takeoff from St. Paul Downtown Airport Holman Field (KSTP) every three minutes throughout a 10-hour period.

For more information: Airlift.TxtAv.com