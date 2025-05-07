Cirrus adds Autoland to newest model

Cirrus Aircraft has introduced the Cirrus SR Series G7+, the world’s first single-engine piston aircraft equipped with an FAA-approved autonomous emergency landing system.

The new model includes the Safe Return Emergency Autoland as standard equipment.

In an emergency situation, anyone in the cabin can activate Autoland with a push of a button to activate the system, Cirrus officials said.

Once activated, Safe Return Emergency Autoland uses algorithms and sensors to autonomously fly to the nearest suitable airport, notify air traffic control, communicate with passengers, navigate terrain, obstacles and weather, and then safely land the aircraft, bringing it to a full stop and shutting down the engine, company officials explained.

The SR Series G7+ introduces additional new features, including automatic database updates enabled by Cirrus IQ PRO, runway occupancy awareness, and Smart Pitot Heat powered by the Perspective Touch+ flight deck for reduced pilot workload, company officials add.

For more information: CirrusAircraft.com/SR-Series