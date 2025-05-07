MicroAir Avionics names North American distributor

MicroAir Avionics has named EDMO its North American wholesale stocking distributor for the Australian company’s line of avionics, including the M760Q compact radio, T2000 compact transponder, and the new T3000 skySuite line of products.

For more than 25 years MicroAir Avionics has manufactured the M760 compact transceiver with more than 14,000 radios delivered to aircraft owners around the world.

The current model M760Q is one of the world’s smallest panel-mounted VHF aircraft radios and is packed with features such as Internal VOX Intercom, Dual Monitoring, Memory Sort by name, Alpha/Numeric Display, AUX Audio Input with Auto Mute, NAV frequency monitoring (108-117 Mhz), 99 programmable memories, and a 5W transmitter, according to EDMO officials. Priced at $1,879, the radio is approved for certified or experimental aircraft.

Fitting the same 2-1⁄4 inch form factor, the T2000 transponder is available in several models with varying capabilities, including the original “SFL” Mode A/C model, an ADS-B Out version, and ADS-B In Out model.

Aircraft owners who have the original transponder have the option of upgrading their existing T2000SFL to either the T2000ADSB-Out or T2000ADSB-IO. Prices start at $2,499.

The T3000 skySuite Modular Avionics System is the newest offering from MicroAir, due for release in the second quarter of 2025 for light sport and experimental aircraft. Engineered with a modular design, the T3000 integrates functionalities such as VHF Comms (8.33/25kHz, Selectable 6, 10, 16W Power, Dual Channel Comm Receiver), NAV Sensors (GNSS, OAT, Air Data, AHRS), Transponder (Mode S, ADS-B In and Out, ADS-B Diversity Out), more than 20 pilot selectable instrument faces (AH, AS, ASI, DG, TC, HSI, VSI, RMI, CLK, TRA, EFIS and Radio Controls), optional digital ICS for up to 10 people, 15W USB-C power at each seat, and 90 minute battery backup for instrument displays and audio system.

Also part of the T3000 system, the new T3000 Pitot Static Probe combines an Air Data Computer and AHRS in a single unit, designed to replace a standard AN5812 probe. It delivers reliable data for airspeed, altitude, vertical speed, angle of attack, OAT, attitude, heading, and clock viewable on any skySuite instrument display.

Featuring triple-redundant air data sensors and an optional anti-icing heater with digital temperature control, it is suitable for operations up to 55,000 feet and 380 knots.

Recently granted NORSEE approval, the system is available as a backup for certified aircraft, or as a stand-alone system or fully integrated component of the T3000 skySuite for LSA and experimental aircraft.

For more information: EDMO.com