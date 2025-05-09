New GA terminal in the works at KFIN

A rendering of the new general aviation terminal at Flagler Executive Airport in Florida.

A new $11.2 million general aviation terminal is under construction at Flagler Executive Airport (KFIN) in Palm Coast, Florida.

“We essentially have a brand-new airport,” said Airport Director Roy Sieger. “The General Aviation Terminal will be the capstone project for the transition from a rural landing strip to an executive airport and will be a grand gateway to our community.”

The 15,500-square-foot facility, which will house the airport administrative offices and the FBO, replaces the current 40-year-old terminal building. The new building is expected to be completed in about 18 months.

“Flagler Executive Airport has undergone a complete transformation over the past 16 years starting with the addition of the Air Traffic Control Tower,” Sieger said. “All runways and taxiways have been reconstructed. Every runway and taxiway light has been upgraded to LED lighting, as well as all the airport guidance signs.”

For more information: FlaglerCounty.gov